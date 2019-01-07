PDA, Photobombs and So Many Smiles: See All the Candid Moments at the 2019 Golden Globes

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Jan. 7, 2019 5:19 AM
The cameras don't miss a thing.
For the 76th time, the stars gathered for the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday night, once again at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. With a slate of A-list nominees, presenters and hosts, this year's ceremony was bound to be an unforgettable one. Thankfully, the pictures captured the evening's biggest moments and preserved them for decades to come.
Among them was the touching standing ovation from Sandra Oh's father during her Golden Globe acceptance speech, John Krasinski cheering on his famous wife Emily Blunt à la Meryl Streep and Glenn Close's victorious third career win.
Of course, the event kicked off as it usually does with a star-studded red carpet as nominees like Lady Gaga, Emily Blunt and Rami Malek, dressed in their designer duds, posed for the sea of cameras lining the walk into the hotel's ballroom. With endless photo ops, there was plenty of room for the occasional photobomb, fun red carpet jump and PDA that we expect from a star-studded crowd like Sunday night's—and our wishes were granted.
Check out E!'s gallery below for all of the candid moments at the 2019 Golden Globes. We're already smiling.
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon
The two TV hosts shared a playful moment inside the Golden Globes.
George Pimentel/WireImage
The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star kept up his red carpet jumping tradition at the 2019 Golden Globes.
Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
The A Star Is Born actress looked every bit a star on the red carpet.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The "Shallow" songwriters shared an adorable moment while celebrating their "Best Original Song" win.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon
One of fans' favorite Hollywood couples got a bite to eat during the star-studded ceremony.
Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
Cameras caught the Big Bang Theory star in the moment on the red carpet.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
The This Is Us star kindly adjusted his wife's train on the red carpet.
Hollywood Foreign Press Association
The talented star gave cameras a wave as she walked the red carpet.
Hollywood Foreign Press Association
The married couple made an elegant arrival to the annual show.
Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story Golden Globe winner was smiling from ear to ear.
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
The A-list pair shared a sweet moment while posing for pictures.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon
The stylish stars looked like they had a great time catching up over mini Moët & Chandon bottles.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon
Could these winners look any happier?
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
The actor snuck up on his Black Panther co-star for the perfect photobomb.
Hollywood Foreign Press Association
The longtime couple and co-stars were smiling from ear to ear at the annual awards.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon
The actresses celebrated their 2019 Golden Globe wins with some spectacular facial expressions.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon
The ladies enjoyed a drink thanks to Moët & Chandon behind the scenes.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The Jane the Virgin star happily showed off her flowing gown on the red carpet.
George Pimentel/WireImage
The cute couple shared a laugh on the red carpet.
