Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg's Best Hosting Moments at the 2019 Golden Globes

They seemed like a random pairing, but Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh proved they were also a perfect pairing when they hosted the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Killing Eve stars were a delight, putting on the kindest yet most accurate roast Hollywood's had in a while and even getting a chance to celebrate themselves a bit, as Oh took home her own award in the midst of her hosting duties.

They were such fun that all we can do now is watch it all again, while hoping the two are about to star in their very own series of action/comedy/romance/drama/thriller films, and also a TV series, and a variety show or six. This is a duo we demand more of! Now!

But since all we've got is this night so far, let's run down their best moments from the 2019 Golden Globes.