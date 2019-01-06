All the Stars Who Shined Bright in Silver on the Golden Globes 2019 Red Carpet

Getty Images
by Alanah Joseph | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 9:13 PM
Silver was the hue of choice on the Golden Globes 2019 red carpet.
While sequins and metallic hues have been longtime staples for red carpet wardrobes (See: sequins on the People's Choice Awards red carpet), silver made its way to the forefront at the first award ceremony of 2019. For celebs that are looking to make a good impression on fashion lovers and critics, the hue is a solid choice. It's flattering on all skin tones. It works well in front of cameras. And, it provides the Hollywood glam that we all love.
Saoirse Ronon, Thandie Newton, Keri Russelland more stars proved it with metallic gowns that made us stop and stare. Interestingly, although the hue was popular, each celebrity and designer took a different approach, creating a variety of silver styles that are sure to inspire, no matter your personal style.
Check out the best silver looks on the red carpet below!
The actress' Gucci gown and Chopard jewelry was one of the most stunning looks of the evening.
The Westworld star left her Western-inspired looks on set and opted for a sequined Michael Kors dress for the red carpet.
The actress went for silver, but instead of sequins, she chose a silver satin gown from Armani Prive.
The Americans star was as beautiful as a chandelier in a Monique Lhuillier gown with a plunging neckline.
A silver fishnet dress? Yes please. Based on the Pose actress' look, this is a layer we're adding to our wardrobe.
With a high neckline and asymmetrical hem, this dress offered a fresh take on lace.
Sparkles, a sleek silhouette and flattering neckline—Felicity's dress is a timeless stunner.
