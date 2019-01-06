Rami Malek Praises "Gorgeous" Freddie Mercury in Acceptance Speech at 2019 Golden Globes

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 8:43 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Rami Malek, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Winners

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal

Rami Malek is saying "Don't Stop Me Now" to the rest of awards season.

It was an extremely stacked lineup in the category for Best Actor in a Motion Picture-Drama at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards, but only one person emerged victorious.

Malek went home with the award and beat out a tight race with other very talented competitors. The nominees were Bradley Cooper in A Star Is BornWillem Dafoe in At Eternity's Gate, Lucas Hedges in Boy Erased, Malek in Bohemian Rhapsody and John David Washington in BlaKkKlansmen.

In his acceptance speech, the actor praised the band Queen and especially Freddie Mercury, whom he portrayed in the film. "I am beyond moved right now," Malek began his speech. "My heart is pounding out of my chest right now."

He then thanked Queen's guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor "for ensuring that authenticity and inclusivity exists in music and in the world and all of us." 

May sat next to the winner at their table throughout the evening.

Photos

2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

Malek paid a ton of homage to the "Bohemian Rhapsody" singer who died in 1991 at the age of 45 due to complications from AIDS.

"Thank you to Freddie Mercury for giving me the joy of a lifetime," he continued. "I love you, you beautiful man. This is for and because of you, gorgeous."

Malek toldRyan Seacrest on the red carpet before the show tonight that he believes he was cast because of the "mischief I have going on in my eyes."

Bohemian Rhapsody co-star Joseph Mazello told E! News in September that Malek's transformation into Mercury was jaw-dropping. "I got goose bumps because he just embodied him so perfectly. It was a crazy thing to know someone so well and just be who are you?" he said.

The Mr. Robot actor also told us at the time that he believes Mercury—who was born Farrokh Bulsara—would have been proud of the film if he saw it today. "I think he would genuinely just hope that people enjoyed it, that they loved the music, that he felt like we captured these characters and his essence well enough and close enough," he said.

Moments after Malek accepted his award, the rest of the cast joined onstage as they accepted the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture-Drama.

Hedges and Washington both garnered their first-ever nomination for their respective films.

Congratulations again, Rami and to the rest of the nominees and winners! Make sure to check out the full list of winners here.

 

Be sure to watch E! News on Sunday, Jan. 6 for E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Golden Globes special at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Golden Globes , 2019 Golden Globes , Awards , Bradley Cooper , Rami Malek , Movies , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Sandra Oh, Andy Samberg, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Show

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg's Best Hosting Moments at the 2019 Golden Globes

ESC: Silver Sequin Trend, Golden Globes 2019

All the Stars Who Shined Bright in Silver on the Golden Globes 2019 Red Carpet

Nicole Kidman, Rami Malek, 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Watch Nicole Kidman Awkwardly Deny Rami Malek Onstage at the 2019 Golden Globes

2019 Home Trends to Try Now

2019 Home Trends to Try Now

Lady Gaga, 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Lady Gaga Had the Best Time at the 2019 Golden Globes

Golden Globes, Trophy

Here's Why the Golden Globes Didn't Have an In Memoriam Segment

Bohemian Rhapsody, Rami Malek

Bohemian Rhapsody Wins Best Drama at 2019 Golden Globes

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.