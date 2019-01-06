Queen Olivia Colman Adorably Thanks "My Bitches" For Win At 2019 Golden Globes for The Favourite

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 8:06 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
The Favourite

20th Century Fox

"Oh blimey, thank you so much." 

Olivia Colman may play a Queen both on the big screen in The Favourite and the small screen on upcoming seasons of The Crown, but she couldn't have been less regal in the best way when she accepted the award for best actress in a movie comedy or musical at the 2019 Golden Globes

She seemed to have forgotten everything she planned to say, and ended up saying thank you over and over, including "for the sandwiches." 

She also thanked "my bitches," referring to costars Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz, and joyfully recalled getting to ride on a private jet, and getting to eat "constantly throughout the film," which was "brilliant." 

"I would like to tell you how much this film means to be but I can't think of it, because I'm too excited," she said, also dropping the F-word a few times, which was naturally censored for broadcast. 

Photos

2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

Colman was joined in her category by Emily Blunt in Mary Poppins Returns, Elsie Fisher in Eighth Grade, Charlize Theron in Tully, and Constance Wu in Crazy Rich Asians. The Favourite was also nominated for best musical or comedy. 

Colman also won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a limited series in 2017 for her role in The Night Manager

Be sure to watch E! News on Sunday, Jan. 6 for E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Golden Globes special at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Golden Globes , 2019 Golden Globes , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News , Awards

Trending Stories

Latest News
Sandra Oh, Andy Samberg, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Show

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg's Best Hosting Moments at the 2019 Golden Globes

ESC: Silver Sequin Trend, Golden Globes 2019

All the Stars Who Shined Bright in Silver on the Golden Globes 2019 Red Carpet

Nicole Kidman, Rami Malek, 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Watch Nicole Kidman Awkwardly Deny Rami Malek Onstage at the 2019 Golden Globes

Rami Malek, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Winners

Rami Malek Praises "Gorgeous" Freddie Mercury in Acceptance Speech at 2019 Golden Globes

2019 Home Trends to Try Now

2019 Home Trends to Try Now

Lady Gaga, 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Lady Gaga Had the Best Time at the 2019 Golden Globes

Golden Globes, Trophy

Here's Why the Golden Globes Didn't Have an In Memoriam Segment

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.