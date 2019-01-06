The Kominsky Method Wins Best TV Comedy at the 2019 Golden Globes

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 7:51 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Warner Bros. Television

Chuck Lorre's been doing TV a long time, but he was still "trembling like a leaf" while accepting the award for best TV comedy at the 2019 Golden Globes. 

Netflix's The Kominsky Method took home the big TV comedy prize of the night, and creator Lorre had a few jokes to make while handing out his thanks. He gave a shoutout to stars Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin "without whom the script for this would be landfill, it would be mulch." 

"The folks at Warner Bros—Warner Media, I'm sorry. I'm gonna switch from Verizon to AT&T soon," he muttered to himself, referring to AT&T's recent ownership of Warner Brothers. 

Photos

2019 Golden Globes A-Z Guide

The Kominsky Method stars Douglas as a retired actor and acting coach Sandy Kominsky and Arkin as his best friend Norman, and also stars Nancy Travis and Sarah Baker. The series beat The Good Place (NBC), Kidding (Showtime), The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon), and Barry (HBO) for the award tonight, and celebrated a win for Douglas as best actor in a comedy. 

Be sure to watch E! News on Sunday, Jan. 6 for E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Golden Globes special at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Golden Globes , 2019 Golden Globes , Top Stories , Awards , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Nicole Kidman, Rami Malek, 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Watch Nicole Kidman Awkwardly Deny Rami Malek Onstage at the 2019 Golden Globes

Rami Malek, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Winners

Rami Malek Praises "Gorgeous" Freddie Mercury in Acceptance Speech at 2019 Golden Globes

2019 Home Trends to Try Now

2019 Home Trends to Try Now

Lady Gaga, 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Lady Gaga Had the Best Time at the 2019 Golden Globes

Golden Globes, Trophy

Here's Why the Golden Globes Didn't Have an In Memoriam Segment

Bohemian Rhapsody, Rami Malek

Bohemian Rhapsody Wins Best Drama at 2019 Golden Globes

Glambot: Lady Gaga

Can't Miss Glambot Moments From the 2019 Golden Globes

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.