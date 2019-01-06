Ben Stiller, Sandra Oh and More Stars Who Brought Family to the 2019 Golden Globes

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 7:21 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ben Stiller, Ella Stiller, 2019 Golden Globes

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Celebs shared sweet moments with their family members at the 2019 Golden Globes.

Many stars brought their siblings, kids and parents to Sunday's award show. Troye Sivan brought his sister, Sage Sivan, to the ceremony in Los Angeles. Ben Stiller was accompanied by his daughter, Ella Stiller, at the show. And co-host Sandra Oh brought her parents to Golden Globes, where she won the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama for her incredible work in Killing Eve.

During her acceptance speech, Oh gave her parents a sweet shout-out as her dad gave her a standing ovation.

Photos

Stars Who Brought Their Families to 2019 Golden Globes

Want to see all of the stars who brought family members to the 2019 Golden Globes? Take a look below!

Candice Bergen and daughter, Golden Globe Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chloe Malle & Candice Bergen

Candice Bergen brought her daughter, Chloe Malle, to the award ceremony.

Spike Lee and family, Golden Globe Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jackson Lee, Tonya Lewis Lee, Spike Lee & Satchel Lee

Spike Lee was joined at the award show by his wife, Tonya Lewis Lee, as well as kids Jackson Lee and Satchel Lee.

Sandra Oh, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Winners

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal

Sandra Oh

After winning Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama, Sandra Oh thanked her parents, who were sitting in the audience.

"But mostly there are two people here tonight that I am so grateful that they are here with me," she said. "I'd like to thank my mother and my father. Thank you, everyone."

Article continues below

Ian, Regina King, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globes

Ian Alexander, Jr. & Regina King

Regina King was accompanied by her son, Ian, at the award show, who sported a Time's Up pin in support of the initiative.

Troye Sivan and Sage Sivan, Golden Globe Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Troye Sivan & Sage Sivan

Troye Sivan was joined by his sister, Sage, at the ceremony.

Viggo Mortensen, Henry Mortensen Golden Globe Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Viggo Mortensen & Henry Mortensen

Viggo Mortensen brought his son, Henry, to the 2019 Golden Globes.

Article continues below

William H. Macy and Sofia Grace Macy, Golden Globe Awards

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

William H. Macy & Sofia Grace Macy

William H. Macy attended the event alongside his and Felicity Huffman's 18-year-old daughter, Sofia Grace Macy. Felicity was also in attendance at the ceremony and presented with her husband.

Patricia Arquette, Harlow Jane, Eric White, Golden Globe Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Harlow Jane, Patricia Arquette & Eric White

Patricia Arquette was joined on the red carpet by her daughter, Harlow Jane, as well as her beau, Eric White.

Ben Stiller, Ella Stiller, 2019 Golden Globes

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Ella Stiller & Ben Stiller

Ben Stiller was joined by his 16-year-old daughter at the award show.

Article continues below

Be sure to watch E! News on Sunday, Jan. 6 for E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Golden Globes special at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Golden Globes , Golden Globes , Awards , Apple News , Top Stories , Ben Stiller , VG

Trending Stories

Latest News
Olivia Colman, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Queen Olivia Colman Adorably Thanks "My Bitches" For Win At 2019 Golden Globes for The Favourite

John Krasinski, Meryl Streep, 2019 Golden Globes

John Krasinski Is the New Meryl Streep While Cheering on Emily Blunt at the 2019 Golden Globes

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Darren Criss, Max Greenfield

The Assassination of Gianni Versace Producer Uses 2019 Golden Globe Win to Urge Empathy and Acceptance

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

The Kominsky Method Wins Best TV Comedy at the 2019 Golden Globes

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Antonio Banderas, 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Antonio Banderas and Other Stars Reunite at 2019 Golden Globes

Rachel Brosnahan, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Rachel Brosnahan Celebrates the Women of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel During Golden Globes Win

Susan Geston, Jeff Bridges, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

Jeff Bridges Says We Are All "Trim Tabs" in His Golden Globes Speech After Winning the Cecil B. DeMille Award, Man

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.