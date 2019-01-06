Ben Stiller, Sandra Oh and More Stars Who Brought Family to the 2019 Golden Globes

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Celebs shared sweet moments with their family members at the 2019 Golden Globes.
Many stars brought their siblings, kids and parents to Sunday's award show. Troye Sivan brought his sister, Sage Sivan, to the ceremony in Los Angeles. Ben Stiller was accompanied by his daughter, Ella Stiller, at the show. And co-host Sandra Oh brought her parents to Golden Globes, where she won the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama for her incredible work in Killing Eve.
During her acceptance speech, Oh gave her parents a sweet shout-out as her dad gave her a standing ovation.
Want to see all of the stars who brought family members to the 2019 Golden Globes? Take a look below!
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Chloe Malle & Candice Bergen
Candice Bergen brought her daughter, Chloe Malle, to the award ceremony.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jackson Lee, Tonya Lewis Lee, Spike Lee & Satchel Lee
Spike Lee was joined at the award show by his wife, Tonya Lewis Lee, as well as kids Jackson Lee and Satchel Lee.
Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal
Sandra Oh
After winning Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama, Sandra Oh thanked her parents, who were sitting in the audience.
"But mostly there are two people here tonight that I am so grateful that they are here with me," she said. "I'd like to thank my mother and my father. Thank you, everyone."
Ian Alexander, Jr. & Regina King
Regina King was accompanied by her son, Ian, at the award show, who sported a Time's Up pin in support of the initiative.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Troye Sivan & Sage Sivan
Troye Sivan was joined by his sister, Sage, at the ceremony.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Viggo Mortensen & Henry Mortensen
Viggo Mortensen brought his son, Henry, to the 2019 Golden Globes.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
William H. Macy & Sofia Grace Macy
William H. Macy attended the event alongside his and Felicity Huffman's 18-year-old daughter, Sofia Grace Macy. Felicity was also in attendance at the ceremony and presented with her husband.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Harlow Jane, Patricia Arquette & Eric White
Patricia Arquette was joined on the red carpet by her daughter, Harlow Jane, as well as her beau, Eric White.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Ella Stiller & Ben Stiller
Ben Stiller was joined by his 16-year-old daughter at the award show.
