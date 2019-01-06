She Said Yes! Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph Get Engaged at 2019 Golden Globes

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 6:57 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph

NBC

Amy Poehlerand Maya Rudolph are engaged!

The former Saturday Night Live stars surprised the star-studded 2019 Golden Globes audience when they randomly got engaged onstage while presenting the award for Best Screenplay for a Motion Picture. During the moment, which is likely a subtle shade at the 2018 Emmys proposal, Maya suddenly turned to the crowd and said, "I'm so sorry, I'm so sorry, guys, but I just have to do this." She then turned to her fellow presenter and proclaimed, "Amy, you are the love of my life... You have always been there for me."

Amy was in total fake shock and questioned, "What are you doing? Oh, my god, what are you doing?"

That was when Maya pulled out her ring box and popped the big question. 

Photos

2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

Of course, Amy was concerned that she might be taking away from the winner's big moment but Maya assured that "it's just best screenplay." 

Amy couldn't deny herself the opportunity to marry the love of her life, so she said yes! "1,000 times yes! I can't believe you are doing this in front of everyone," the comedian shared. 

Last year, Glenn Weiss truly and genuinely shocked the crowd at the 2018 Emmys when he got down on one knee to ask Jan Svendsen to marry him. She, of course, said yes and the audience went wild with joy. However, there were the nay-sayers on social media who posited that the whole proposal was staged.

Of course, the show must go on and winners were presented with their awards. To see the full list of winners, check out the list here!

Be sure to watch E! News on Sunday, Jan. 6 for E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Golden Globes special at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Amy Poehler , Maya Rudolph , 2019 Golden Globes , Golden Globes , Awards , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Olivia Colman, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Queen Olivia Colman Adorably Thanks "My Bitches" For Win At 2019 Golden Globes for The Favourite

John Krasinski, Meryl Streep, 2019 Golden Globes

John Krasinski Is the New Meryl Streep While Cheering on Emily Blunt at the 2019 Golden Globes

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Darren Criss, Max Greenfield

The Assassination of Gianni Versace Producer Uses 2019 Golden Globe Win to Urge Empathy and Acceptance

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

The Kominsky Method Wins Best TV Comedy at the 2019 Golden Globes

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Antonio Banderas, 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Antonio Banderas and Other Stars Reunite at 2019 Golden Globes

Rachel Brosnahan, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Rachel Brosnahan Celebrates the Women of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel During Golden Globes Win

Susan Geston, Jeff Bridges, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

Jeff Bridges Says We Are All "Trim Tabs" in His Golden Globes Speech After Winning the Cecil B. DeMille Award, Man

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.