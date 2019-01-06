Patricia Clarkson Thanks Sharp Objects' Boss for Demanding Everything From Her "Except Sex" After Golden Globes Win

Someone tell mama!

Patricia Clarkson just won her first Golden Globe at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 6 for her work as the villainous Adora Crellin in HBO's supremely creepy limited series Sharp Objects.

The actress, who's been nominated by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association once before, beat out the likes of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Alex Borstein, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story's Penélope Cruz, Westworld's Thandie Newton, The Handmaid's Tale's Yvonne Strahovski.

Taking the stage to accept her award from husband and wife presenters William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman, Clarkson kicked things off with a "Hot damn!"

"It's a privilege to be here tonight," she continued, before thanking the HFPA, HBO and everyone who worked on the mini-series. That included her co-star Amy Adams, who was visibly wiping tears away from the audience, and the director of the whole thing, Jean-Marc Vallee. And it was when she thanked her boss that we got one of, perhaps, the best moments of the night.