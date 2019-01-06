Jameela Jamil Reacts to The Good Place "Mistake" During E! Red Carpet Coverage at 2019 Golden Globes

Tahani would not approve, but Jameela Jamil does.

Jamil, who plays Tahani on The Good Place, hit the red carpet at the Golden Globes tonight, ready to celebrate the show's nomination for Best TV Comedy, but she was not expecting a little Good Place joke to be played on her.

Fans of the NBC comedy will know that one of Tahani Al-Jamil's biggest insecurities is her spotlight-stealing sister, Kamilah Al-Jamil, who is better, richer, more talented, and gets more attention than Tahani ever has. So of course, Tahani would probably have been devastated to see that when Jameela walked the red carpet, the E! chyron labeled her as none other than Kamilah Al-Jamil.