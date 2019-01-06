Jameela Jamil Reacts to The Good Place Joke During 2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 6:54 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jameela Jamil

E!

Tahani would not approve, but Jameela Jamil does.

Jamil, who plays Tahani on The Good Place, hit the red carpet at the Golden Globes tonight, ready to celebrate the show's nomination for Best TV Comedy, but she was not expecting a little Good Place joke to be played on her.  

Fans of the NBC comedy will know that one of Tahani Al-Jamil's biggest insecurities is her spotlight-stealing sister, Kamilah Al-Jamil, who is better, richer, more talented, and gets more attention than Tahani ever has. So of course, Tahani would probably have been devastated to see that when Jameela walked the red carpet, the E! chyron labeled her as none other than Kamilah Al-Jamil. 

Photos

2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

Jamil didn't see the footage for a few hours (since she was busy being glamorous inside the award show), but when she finally did, it appears she could not have been less bothered by the "joyous mistake."

"This is legit the funnies thing I have ever seen," she tweeted. "Tahani would DIE!" 

Good to know E! won't be heading to the Bad Place afterall, as many on Twitter wondered after the footage aired. 

Jamil went on to have a fabulous night at the award show with her jeans on under her dress, as she revealed on Twitter. 

Be sure to watch E! News on Sunday, Jan. 6 for E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Golden Globes special at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Golden Globes , 2019 Golden Globes , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News , Awards

Trending Stories

Latest News
Nicole Kidman, Rami Malek, 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Watch Nicole Kidman Awkwardly Deny Rami Malek Onstage at the 2019 Golden Globes

Rami Malek, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Winners

Rami Malek Praises "Gorgeous" Freddie Mercury in Acceptance Speech at 2019 Golden Globes

2019 Home Trends to Try Now

2019 Home Trends to Try Now

Lady Gaga, 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Lady Gaga Had the Best Time at the 2019 Golden Globes

Golden Globes, Trophy

Here's Why the Golden Globes Didn't Have an In Memoriam Segment

Bohemian Rhapsody, Rami Malek

Bohemian Rhapsody Wins Best Drama at 2019 Golden Globes

Glambot: Lady Gaga

Can't Miss Glambot Moments From the 2019 Golden Globes

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.