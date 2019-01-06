Mj Rodriguez Says Pose Has Helped Her Become a ''Mother'' at 2019 Golden Globes

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 6:50 PM

For Mj Rodriguez, Pose has offered so much more than a massive career boost. 

During tonight's 2019 Golden Globes, the actress reflected on the impact she's felt from starring in the groundbreaking FX series, telling E!'s Giuliana Rancic she even feels like a "mother" to some of her beloved fans.

"The response has been wonderful and the reception has been amazing. I've always wanted to be a mother, and [because] I can't be one, I've gotten to be one through all of the audience members," Rodriguez, who is transgender, shared. "A lot of young ones hit me up through DM's and let me know, ‘You remind me of the mother I didn't know or the mother I never had' and that's the best compliment you could ever receive." 

Pose earned its first nomination for Best Drama Television Series, and despite the honor ultimately going to The Americans, Rodriguez was nothing but grateful to experience an evening as unforgettable one's first Globes.

"I'm ecstatic," she explained. "I'm so excited. I never thought that any of this would be happening to me and I'm just taking it all in... I couldn't have dreamed of anything more."

But if there's one more dream this rising star would want to achieve before the night is over, it's running into the one and only Julia Roberts backstage. For more from Mj, check out the rest of our interview above!

Enjoy the evening, Mj!

