Mahershala Ali Thanks the Major Women in His Life as He Wins First Golden Globe

Mahershala Ali is a Golden Globe winner!

At the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday, the star won Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for his role in Green Book. This marks his first win and second nomination; He was nominated for his performance in Moonlight in 2017.

In Green Book, which is set in the '60s, Viggo Mortensen plays Frank "Tony Lip" Vallelonga, a New York City bouncer who ends up working as a driver for Ali's character, "Doc" Don Shirley, a famed pianist, driving him on a tour of venues through the American South.

In his acceptance speech, Ali thanked the major women in his life.

"I have to thank my wife, my mother, and my grandmother," he said. "I thank you for your prayers. I've needed each and every one of them. Peace."