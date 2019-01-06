Relive All of Taylor Swift's "Gorgeous" Golden Globes Appearances

Taylor Swift stopping by the Golden Globes never goes out of style.

During tonight's star-studded award show, photographers were quick to capture Joe Alwyn posing solo on the red carpet.

But as the show got started, rumblings of a surprise guest started to hit social media. Could the "Shake It Off" singer be making a rare public appearance to support her man? The answer is yes!

The 29-year-old popped out on stage with Idris Elba to present the awards for Best Original Score and Best Original Song.

"Hi Taylor. Looking good there," Idris shared on the big stage. She replied, "Thanks." We can't help but agree.