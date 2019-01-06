FIJI Water Girl Is Living Her Best Life at 2019 Golden Globes: See Her Photobombing Celebs

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water)
The FIJI Water girl stole the show on the red carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes.
Wearing a sleeveless, three-tier indigo gown, the brunette photobombed several celebrities while holding a tray containing bottles of the water. Her pics quickly went viral and spurred memes.
She was seen with the likes of Alyssa Milano, Kidding's Judy Greer and Jim Carrey—who made his red carpet debut with new girlfriend Ginger Gonzaga, who also appeared on the Showtime series with him.
"We stan a hydration advocate, you better work Fiji water girl #GoldenGlobes," tweeted user @victorortiz14.
"And the #goldenglobe for most ominous photobomb goes to . . . FIJI WATER GIRL!" tweeted user @QuinnKeaney.
FIJI Water has sponsored the Golden Globes since 2015.
Check out photos of the 2019 FIJI Water girl photobombing celebs at the 2019 Golden Globes.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
Richard Madden
Hey, how about a tall drink of water?
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz
The engaged pair are too busy making out to notice they're being photobombed.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
Amy Adams
Smile! You got photobombed!
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
Judy Greer
The Kidding star showcases her cool pantsuit...while getting photobombed.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
Dakota Fanning and Luke Evans
The two Disney movie stars smile for the cameras...while being photobombed.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
Jeff Bridges and Susan Geston
The actor and his wife are so totally photobombed.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water)
Phil Lord and Christopher Miller
Psst...behind you...
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga
Their red carpet debut as a couple has officially been upstaged...
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
Lucy Boynton
One of them is smiling.
Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle
They are so photobombed!
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
Alyssa Milano
Alyssa! Behind you!
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
William H. Macy and Sofia Grace Macy
The Shameless star and his daughter have been...photobombed!
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water)
Jim Carrey
The Kidding star is photobombed!
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
Irena Medavoy and Carly Steel
The philanthropist and activist and TV host are photobombed!
The 2019 Golden Globes ceremony aired live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton.
