FIJI Water Girl Is Living Her Best Life at 2019 Golden Globes: See Her Photobombing Celebs

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 6:40 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jim Carrey, Fiji Water

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water)

The FIJI Water girl stole the show on the red carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes.

Wearing a sleeveless, three-tier indigo gown, the brunette photobombed several celebrities while holding a tray containing bottles of the water. Her pics quickly went viral and spurred memes.

She was seen with the likes of Alyssa MilanoKidding's Judy Greer and Jim Carreywho made his red carpet debut with new girlfriend Ginger Gonzaga, who also appeared on the Showtime series with him.

"We stan a hydration advocate, you better work Fiji water girl #GoldenGlobes," tweeted user @victorortiz14.

"And the #goldenglobe for most ominous photobomb goes to . . . FIJI WATER GIRL!" tweeted user @QuinnKeaney.

FIJI Water has sponsored the Golden Globes since 2015.

Photos

2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

Check out photos of the 2019 FIJI Water girl photobombing celebs at the 2019 Golden Globes.

 

Richard Madden, Fiji Water

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Richard Madden

Hey, how about a tall drink of water?

Tom Kaulitz, Heidi Klum, Fiji Water

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

The engaged pair are too busy making out to notice they're being photobombed.

Amy Adams, Fiji Water

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Amy Adams

Smile! You got photobombed!

Article continues below

Judy Greer, Fiji Water

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Judy Greer

The Kidding star showcases her cool pantsuit...while getting photobombed.

Dakota Fanning, Luke Evans, Fiji Water

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Dakota Fanning and Luke Evans

The two Disney movie stars smile for the cameras...while being photobombed.

Susan Geston, Jeff Bridges, Fiji Water

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Jeff Bridges and Susan Geston

The actor and his wife are so totally photobombed.

Article continues below

Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Fiji Water

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water)

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller

Psst...behind you...

Jim Carrey, Ginger Gonzaga, Fiji Water

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga

Their red carpet debut as a couple has officially been upstaged...

Lucy Boynton, Fiji Water

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Lucy Boynton

One of them is smiling.

Article continues below

Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Fiji Water

Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle

They are so photobombed!

Alyssa Milano, Fiji Water

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Alyssa Milano

Alyssa! Behind you!

William H. Macy, Sofia Grace Macy, Fiji Water

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

William H. Macy and Sofia Grace Macy

The Shameless star and his daughter have been...photobombed!

Article continues below

Jim Carrey, Fiji Water

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water)

Jim Carrey

The Kidding star is photobombed!

Irena Medavoy, Carly Steel, Fiji Water

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Irena Medavoy and Carly Steel

The philanthropist and activist and TV host are photobombed!

The 2019 Golden Globes ceremony aired live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton.

 Check out a full list of winners.

Be sure to watch E! News on Sunday, Jan. 6 for E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Golden Globes special at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Golden Globes , Awards , Golden Globes , Top Stories , Apple News , Viral , VG

Trending Stories

Latest News
Olivia Colman, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Queen Olivia Colman Adorably Thanks "My Bitches" For Win At 2019 Golden Globes for The Favourite

John Krasinski, Meryl Streep, 2019 Golden Globes

John Krasinski Is the New Meryl Streep While Cheering on Emily Blunt at the 2019 Golden Globes

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Darren Criss, Max Greenfield

The Assassination of Gianni Versace Producer Uses 2019 Golden Globe Win to Urge Empathy and Acceptance

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

The Kominsky Method Wins Best TV Comedy at the 2019 Golden Globes

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Antonio Banderas, 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Antonio Banderas and Other Stars Reunite at 2019 Golden Globes

Rachel Brosnahan, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Rachel Brosnahan Celebrates the Women of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel During Golden Globes Win

Susan Geston, Jeff Bridges, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

Jeff Bridges Says We Are All "Trim Tabs" in His Golden Globes Speech After Winning the Cecil B. DeMille Award, Man

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.