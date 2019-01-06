FIJI Water Girl Is Living Her Best Life at 2019 Golden Globes: See Her Photobombing Celebs

The FIJI Water girl stole the show on the red carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes.

Wearing a sleeveless, three-tier indigo gown, the brunette photobombed several celebrities while holding a tray containing bottles of the water. Her pics quickly went viral and spurred memes.

She was seen with the likes of Alyssa Milano, Kidding's Judy Greer and Jim Carrey—who made his red carpet debut with new girlfriend Ginger Gonzaga, who also appeared on the Showtime series with him.

"We stan a hydration advocate, you better work Fiji water girl #GoldenGlobes," tweeted user @victorortiz14.

"And the #goldenglobe for most ominous photobomb goes to . . . FIJI WATER GIRL!" tweeted user @QuinnKeaney.

FIJI Water has sponsored the Golden Globes since 2015.