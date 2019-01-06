Sansa Meets Daenerys In New Game of Thrones Footage

  By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 6:35 PM

Finally, two badass ladies are about to come face to face in Westeros!

A new HBO promo aired during the 2019 Golden Globes and gave us a small glimpse at a new scene from the final season of Game of Thrones, and it's making us practically shake with anticipation. 

In the short clip, after a dragon busts through the wall, Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) dramatically walks towards Sansa (Sophie Turner), and Lady Stark immediately is all "Winterfell is yours, your Grace." 

As if that wasn't enough, the promo also gives us a quick scene from Big Little Lies, with Meryl Streep saying, "I want to know what happened that night," accompanied by a police lineup of the ladies in their gala dresses. 

19 TV Events We Already Can't Wait For in 2019

The promo also features first looks at new series Euphoria, starring Zendaya, and Watchmen, as well as the final season of Veep

You can watch it below and join us in yelling, "MOOOOOOOOORE!! WE NEED MORE!!!"  

Game of Thrones returns for its final season in April, and Big Little Lies will return for its second season later this year. 

