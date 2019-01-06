Sansa Meets Daenerys In New Game of Thrones Footage

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 6:35 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Big Little Lies, Meryl Streep

YouTube

Finally, two badass ladies are about to come face to face in Westeros!

A new HBO promo aired during the 2019 Golden Globes and gave us a small glimpse at a new scene from the final season of Game of Thrones, and it's making us practically shake with anticipation. 

In the short clip, after a dragon busts through the wall, Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) dramatically walks towards Sansa (Sophie Turner), and Lady Stark immediately is all "Winterfell is yours, your Grace." 

As if that wasn't enough, the promo also gives us a quick scene from Big Little Lies, with Meryl Streep saying, "I want to know what happened that night," accompanied by a police lineup of the ladies in their gala dresses. 

Photos

19 TV Events We Already Can't Wait For in 2019

The promo also features first looks at new series Euphoria, starring Zendaya, and Watchmen, as well as the final season of Veep

You can watch it below and join us in yelling, "MOOOOOOOOORE!! WE NEED MORE!!!"  

Game of Thrones returns for its final season in April, and Big Little Lies will return for its second season later this year. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Game Of Thrones , Big Little Lies , Top Stories , TV , Entertainment , Apple News , Golden Globes

Trending Stories

Latest News
Nicole Kidman, Rami Malek, 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Watch Nicole Kidman Awkwardly Deny Rami Malek Onstage at the 2019 Golden Globes

Rami Malek, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Winners

Rami Malek Praises "Gorgeous" Freddie Mercury in Acceptance Speech at 2019 Golden Globes

2019 Home Trends to Try Now

2019 Home Trends to Try Now

Lady Gaga, 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Lady Gaga Had the Best Time at the 2019 Golden Globes

Golden Globes, Trophy

Here's Why the Golden Globes Didn't Have an In Memoriam Segment

Bohemian Rhapsody, Rami Malek

Bohemian Rhapsody Wins Best Drama at 2019 Golden Globes

Glambot: Lady Gaga

Can't Miss Glambot Moments From the 2019 Golden Globes

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.