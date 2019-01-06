Bodyguard's Richard Madden Wins First-Ever Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Series

Another Golden Globe recipient has been crowned!

This time it's Richard Madden for his performance in BBC and Netflix's Bodyguard, making him the winner of Best Performance by an Actor in a Drama Television Series category. The relative Hollywood newcomer faced stiff competition up against Jason Bateman (Ozark), Stephan James (Homecoming), Billy Porter (Pose) and Matthew Rhys (The Americans).

This marks Richard's first nomination and win at the Golden Globes.

During his acceptance speech, 32-year-old Madden thanked his many famous peers inside The Beverly Hilton and those behind the scenes who made the first season of the wildly popular series possible.

"Thank you very much to HFPA. I didn't see this coming at all," he shared in disbelief. "I wouldn't be here if it weren't for the amazing crew and cast that made Bodyguard that worked very hard over the course of five months to make this show."

Madden went on to thank his personal team, and even gave a special shout out to his nearest and dearest.