"Getting Old is Funny!" Michael Douglas Wins Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Warner Bros. Television
by Alyssa Ray | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 5:29 PM
Warner Bros. Television
It pays to be funny!
Michael Douglas knows this to be true as he's just walked away the winner of a Golden Globe thanks to his work in The Kominsky Method. This is the seasoned actor's fourth win and ninth nomination, he previously won for Wall Street, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Behind the Candelabra and Romancing the Stone. He was also previously awarded the Cecil B. DeMille Award.
Despite previous critical acclaim for his work, Douglas wasn't exactly a shoo-in for the Globe statue as he was up against some notable names. Others nominated in this category include: Who Is America's Sacha Baron Cohen, Kidding's Jim Carrey, Atlanta's Donald Glover and Barry's Bill Hader.
"After 45 years you always surprise me and treated me so well," Douglas gushed onstage. "Donald and Bill, Sacha, Jim, I can't even imagine being in the same group...sitting here for an honor in comedy is just great."
Of course, the famed actor had a special shout out for his Kominsky Method peers. For starters, Douglas praised the comedy's creator Chuck Lorre.
"And the truth be told, that owe all of this to one man out there, Mr. Chuck Lorre," Michael continued. "Chuck thinks getting old is funny. Thank you for your exquisite work."
Congrats, Michael! This win is well deserved.
Be sure to watch E! News on Sunday, Jan. 6 for E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Golden Globes special at 6pm.
Don't Stop Believin'! Darren Criss Loves Lea Michele's Special Message on the Golden Globes Red Carpet
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?