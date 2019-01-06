Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg Open the 2019 Golden Globes By "Roasting" the Celebs

Award season has officially begun, and Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg kicked it off in a way only they could: by destroying the room full of celebs.

Or at least that's what they pretended to do as they complimented the heck out of stars like Bradley Cooper ("You are hot"), Gina Rodriguez (She lives in Heaven), Michael B. Jordan ("More like Michael B. Buff AF. You a snack Michael! Your character's name in Creed is Adonis, and it is apt.")

They also took on Lady Gaga's famed "100 people in a room" speech and used Black Panther's success to prove that "people want more movies where the characters ride around on rhinoceroses like horses." And they forced Jim Carrey out of the film section of the room and sent him back to the TV section, since he's nominated this year for his TV show, Kidding.