Nicole Kidman Is a Vision in Curve-Hugging Gown at 2019 Golden Globes

Regal as ever, Nicole Kidman revealed yet another stunning (and super sexy!) look on the red carpet.

After over three decades, the Australian actress has been consistent with designer gowns that make it onto our Best Dressed lists. Tonight was no exception. In honor of her 2019 Golden Globes Best Actress in a Drama Motion Picture nomination for her role in Destroyer, the star walked the red carpet in a sequined, skintight gown by Michael Kors.

Nicole, 51, looked absolutely breathtaking in the monochromatic ensemble, which she accessorized with a sweet black bow positioned right above a loose bun and strappy black heels. In an even sassier touch, the A-lister carried a disco ball-inspired clutch bag.

As per usual, Kidman was accompanied by her longtime love, country music star Keith Urban, who let his leading lady shine in a classic black tuxedo.