Nicole Kidman Is a Vision in Curve-Hugging Gown at 2019 Golden Globes

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph & McKenna Aiello | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 5:18 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Nicole Kidman, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Regal as ever, Nicole Kidman revealed yet another stunning (and super sexy!) look on the red carpet.

After over three decades, the Australian actress has been consistent with designer gowns that make it onto our Best Dressed lists. Tonight was no exception. In honor of her 2019 Golden Globes Best Actress in a Drama Motion Picture nomination for her role in Destroyer, the star walked the red carpet in a sequined, skintight gown by Michael Kors. 

Nicole, 51, looked absolutely breathtaking in the monochromatic ensemble, which she accessorized with a sweet black bow positioned right above a loose bun and strappy black heels. In an even sassier touch, the A-lister carried a disco ball-inspired clutch bag. 

As per usual, Kidman was accompanied by her longtime love, country music star Keith Urban, who let his leading lady shine in a classic black tuxedo. 

Photos

2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

Nicole stands to win her sixth Golden Globe award tonight. She's up against Glenn Close (The Wife), Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) and Rosamund Pike (A Private War).

"I am so grateful to be nominated for such an untraditional female character," she said upon the announcement of nominations. "Erin Bell is complicated, raw and dangerous, and it was a privilege to portray her. I share this with Karyn Kusama as well as all of the cast and crew; It was truly a passion project for all of us. A huge thank you to The Hollywood Foreign Press."

Good luck, Nicole!

Be sure to watch E! News on Sunday, Jan. 6 for E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Golden Globes special at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Nicole Kidman , Style Collective , Life/Style , Fashion , Golden Globes , 2019 Golden Globes , Red Carpet , Awards , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Constance Wu, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Constance Wu Is Crazy-Rich in Style in a Nude Gown at the 2019 Golden Globes

Lady Gaga, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards

Lady Gaga Pays Homage to Judy Garland With a Lavish Lavender Gown at 2019 Golden Globes

Regina King, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Regina King Stuns in Alberta Ferretti at the Golden Globes 2019

Lili Reinhart, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Best Dressed at the 2019 Golden Globes: Lili Reinhart, Giuliana Rancic and More

ESC: Fashion Flashback 1999 Golden Globes, Jessica Parker

Fashion Flashback: See the Stars’ Looks at the 1999 Golden Globes

ESC: Best Dressed, Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt Perfects Pastels on the Red Carpet and More Best Dressed Stars

ESC: Winter Bikinis, Kourtney Kardashian

6 Swimsuits That Made Celebs Look Hot This Winter

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.