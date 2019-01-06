Julia Roberts Says She's "Done" With Movies After Her Big TV Debut at the 2019 Golden Globes

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
"Here is the E! exclusive: I'm done with film!"
OK, so maybe Julia Roberts was kidding when she told Ryan Seacrest that on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday, but the film icon did say her celebrated turn in Amazon Prime's Homecoming has opened her up to a whole new medium.
"It's so wonderful to have TV expand in this deep, rich way," she said. "I mean I've never enjoyed watching TV more, not that I get a lot of time to watch TV but when I do, it's always like completely mind-blowing."
Roberts is up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama for her turn as as Heidi Bergman in Homecoming. The series was based on the hit podcast, which Roberts was a fan of before signing on to star in the TV version, marking her first series regular role. No big deal or anything!
The Oscar winner is up against Caitriona Balfe (Outlander),Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), and Keri Russell (The Americans).
Homecoming is also up for Best TV Drama at the 2019 Golden Globes.
