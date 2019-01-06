Taylor Swift Just Surprised Elisabeth Moss at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 4:57 PM
Elisabeth Moss received an extra special surprise on the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet from one of her favorite artists, Taylor Swift!
The "End Game" singer, who is also a favorite of the entire Handmaid's Tale cast, recorded a video message for the actress ahead of the ceremony on Sunday. During her interview with Ryan Seacrest on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet, Moss was surprised with the video message from Swift, and her reaction was priceless!
"Hey it's Taylor," Swift said in the video message. "I just wanted to do this video as a shout-out to Elisabeth and say thank you so much for saying in an interview that you listen to my music when you're shooting Handmaid's Tale because I'm a huge fan, I'm obsessed with the show."
Swift then wished Moss, who is nominated tonight, good luck at the show. "Would love to meet you someday," Swift added.
"Oh my God that's so crazy!" Moss told Seacrest after watching the video. "I can't believe she even knows who I am! That's amazing, thank you!"
"Hi Taylor, I'm happy to come over and hang out anytime!" Moss told Swift.
It was just months ago at the 2018 Emmys that Moss dished to E! News' Giuliana Rancic about her cast's love for T.Swift songs.
When asked how the cast unwinds between scenes, Moss shared, "There's a lot of Taylor Swift sing-alongs, joking around, a lot of Instagram."
"We have fun, I mean, it's work," Moss continued. "It's our job, we're not actually in Gilead, thank God, and it's fun."
E!
Moss is up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama at Sunday's award show or her work in The Handmaid's Tale. Moss' co-star Yvonne Strahovski is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for her work in the Hulu series.
Be sure to watch E! News on Sunday, Jan. 6 for E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Golden Globes special at 6pm.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?