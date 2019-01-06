EXCLUSIVE!

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys Joke Golden Globes Nods for Both Means They Don't Have to Break Up

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 4:47 PM

The2019 Golden Globes mark a double celebration for Keri Russell and co-star and real-life beau Matthew Rhys.

The real-life couple are both nominated for Golden Globes for their leading performances as Soviet spies posing as a U.S. married pair on the the FX drama series The Americans.

Actually, on second thought, make that a triple celebration.

"Thank God we don't have to break up," Russell joked to E! News' Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet at the award show on Sunday.

"It keeps our relationship together," Rhys added.

Seacrest joked, "Quite inconvenient if only one of you were nominated."

"It'd be a bummer," Russell said.

"We've discussed that, or whether in fact one of us wins," Rhys said.

When asked how that discussion goes," Russell joked, "We break up."

"Yeah, if you win, I'm gone, if I win, you're gone," Rhys joked.

This marks the third nomination for Russell and second for her role on the show. She has one Golden Globe under her belt for her past role on Felicity. Rhys was also nominated for his role on The Americans in 2017.

Photos

2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

The 2019 Golden Globes ceremony will air live on NBC on Sunday, January 6, 2019 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. Check out the winners list, which will be updated in real time.

Be sure to watch E! News on Sunday, Jan. 6 for E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Golden Globes special at 6pm.

