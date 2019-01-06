Did Chrissy Metz Just Call Out Alison Brie at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards?

  • By
    &

by Billy Nilles | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 4:46 PM

Chrissy Metz, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Hot mic, Chrissy!

In what might be 2019's first new celebrity feud—or more likely just a poorly-timed joke accidentally caught on camera—Chrissy Metz was caught calling Alison Brie a "bitch" during the tail-end of her interview on the 2019 Golden Globes Facebook Live pre-show on the red carpet outside the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6. 

After speaking with co-hosts AJ Gibson and Missi Pyle about the third season of This Is Us, returning with its winter premiere on Tuesday, Jan. 15, the actress was asked to help them throw to the GLOW star at the other end of the carpet.

"Do you know a girl named Alison Brie?" Gibson asked Metz, to which she replied, with what could be described as a pointed tone to her voice, "Do I?"

"Well, I hear she's at the other end of the carpet," he responded, prompting some awkward silence.

"Oh," Metz said.

Photos

2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

Under an aerial shot of the red carpet, Pyle breaks the silence, saying, "Let's go see Alison Brie."

Clearly thinking her mic was turned off by that point, Metz keeps going. "I'm like, 'Do?'" she continues, seemingly attempting to explain the tone in her voice while responding the first time. "'She's such a bitch.'"

And at that point, co-host Yvette Nicole Brown begins her interview with her former Community co-star Brie at the other end of the carpet and the livestream moves on, no one appearing to have heard what Metz said.

Chrissy Metz, Alison Brie, SAG Awards 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner

So, is there beef or was this just some weird joke? Considering the actresses were photographed together with grins from ear-to-ear at last year's Screen Actors Guild award, we're going to guess the latter. You can see the moment for yourself here (at 25:26) and judge for yourself.

Brie is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series—Musical or Comedy her work in the Netflix comedy, while Metz and her hit NBC show were shockingly shut out from the festivities this year.

Did Chrissy Metz Call Alison Brie Out?
Did Chrissy Metz call Alison Brie out on the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet?
50.6%
49.4%

