Carol Burnett "Gobsmacked" Over New Golden Globes TV Award Named in Her Honor

Carol Burnett got quite the honor at the 2019 Golden Globes. Burnett is the first recipient of the Golden Globes' new television award, the Carol Burnett Award.

"I'm absolutely gobsmacked over this," Burnett, 85, told Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet before the show. "They said they were going to create a new award for television, and then they said they were going to give it to me and I was very honored, but then when they said they were going to name it after me, I was amazed. Really amazed. I guess now I'll have to keep my name."

The new Carol Burnett Award is like the film equivalent Cecile B. DeMille Award.