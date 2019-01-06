Claire Foy Reveals Back-Up Plan to Get Into 2019 Golden Globes After Parties

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 4:40 PM
Claire Foy is determined to get into the 2019 Golden Globes after parties this year!
After last year's struggle to get into the after parties, the First Man star has a back-up plan in place. She exclusively told E! News' Ryan Seacrestthat she has nearly all forms of identification at the ready, in case she is once again denied entrance to the fabulous A-list parties. "I put my passport, I got everything I can possibly bring," she joked.
And funnily enough, they didn't even let her in last year despite the fact that she had "the Emmy in my hand" at the doors. So this year she is bringing reinforcements, which Ryan agrees is a good move. Claire shared, "I have my sister."
In response, Ryan agreed that the Crown star's sister will be able to "vouch" for the actress' fame.
This year the actress is nominated for a Golden Globe for her role as Neil Armstrong's wife Janet Shearon in the film First Man. She is going up against stars like Amy Adams and Emma Stone for the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture category.
To see a full list of the nominees for the 2019 Golden Globe awards, check out the list here!
And last, but not least, good luck to the all the nominees!
Be sure to watch E! News on Sunday, Jan. 6 for E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Golden Globes special at 6pm.
