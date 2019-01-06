Alison Brie Reveals How She Trains for GLOW on the 2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet

You might not want to go up against Alison Brie in a wrestling match.

The GLOW star chatted with Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes and revealed how she trains for the role and how long it took her to get there. In order to get ready for her role as Ruth Wilder, she completely transformed her body to help pull off all of her stunts and wrestling moves.

Seacrest shared a video of the former Mad Men actress doing a pull-up with 25 pounds (!!) attached to her body. She told the host it took her "about five years" to reach that goal.

"I've been training with my trainer for probably seven or eight years," she explained. "Then when we started shooting GLOW I was like, 'Let's up the ante so I can play this character.'"