Kaley Cuoco Says She's ''Shocked'' That Fans Still Watch The Big Bang Theory at 2019 Golden Globes

Kaley Cuoco is bidding a bittersweet farewell to The Big Bang Theory.

After 12 years, the wildly popular CBS sitcom is poised to end after its current season wraps. The actress touched upon The Big Bang Theory's everlasting impact on her career and personal life during the 2019 Golden Globes, telling E's Ryan Seacrest she's locked and loaded with several boxes of Kleenex for when their director yells cut one last time.

"Going into season 12," Kaley recalled, "We were like, 'We've got a whole season and a lot of episodes.' Now we're on the second half and it's starting to get a little heavy. There's some tears welling up. I hope we pre-shoot the whole last episode because I don't think I'll be able to keep a dry eye."

Hard same, Kaley.