Kaley Cuoco Says She's ''Shocked'' That Fans Still Watch The Big Bang Theory at 2019 Golden Globes

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 4:02 PM
Kaley Cuoco is bidding a bittersweet farewell to The Big Bang Theory.
After 12 years, the wildly popular CBS sitcom is poised to end after its current season wraps. The actress touched upon The Big Bang Theory's everlasting impact on her career and personal life during the 2019 Golden Globes, telling E's Ryan Seacrest she's locked and loaded with several boxes of Kleenex for when their director yells cut one last time.
"Going into season 12," Kaley recalled, "We were like, 'We've got a whole season and a lot of episodes.' Now we're on the second half and it's starting to get a little heavy. There's some tears welling up. I hope we pre-shoot the whole last episode because I don't think I'll be able to keep a dry eye."
Hard same, Kaley.
So did the Hollywood A-lister ever expect the success of The Big Bang Theory when it premiered in 2007? In short, Kaley is still in awe of the show's dedicated fandom.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
"After the pilot there was definitely something special, there was a special feeling in the air," she shared. "I have to be honest, even after all these years, we still come in after a new episode and we're like, ‘Did people watch?' We still are shocked that people are so intrigued."
As for the evening at hand, Kaley (who attended alongside husband Karl Cook in an elegant navy blue and white gown by Monique Lhuillier) will grace the stage inside The Beverly Hilton to present an award.
Be sure to watch E! News on Sunday, Jan. 6 for E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Golden Globes special at 6pm.
