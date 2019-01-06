See All of the Couples on the Red Carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
A night for awards…and romance!
We can't say we're surprised that so many fabulous couples have hit the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet. Not only is the Hollywood event the perfect place for celeb duos to dress in their finest gowns and tuxedos, but the Golden Globes red carpet also allows our favorite pairs to flaunt picture perfect love.
Obviously, we're talking about Andy Samberg and Joanna Newsom as they couldn't be cuter. As the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor is co-hosting the Golden Globes, it's only right that his co-host in life joined him on the red carpet.
Of course, Andy and Joanna aren't the only notable twosome to pop up at the awards show. Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga even made an appearance at the celeb-filled bash. As you surely saw, the Kidding co-stars recently made their romance red carpet official as they stepped out for Showtime's Golden Globe nominees celebration at the Sunset Tower Hotel on Saturday.
For a closer look at all the love that hit the red carpet, take a peek at the sweet snaps below!
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Yvonne Strahovski & Tim Loden
The Handmaid's Tale actress stuns alongside her equally striking spouse.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sam Elliott & Katharine Ross
The A Star is Born actor brings his longtime love as his plus-one at the Hollywood event.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Justin Hartley & Chrishell Stause
The This is Us star smolders next to his stunning wife.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Idris Elba & Sabrina Dhowre
The Luther alum and his fiancée stop by the Golden Globes to support daughter Isan Elba (who is the evening's Golden Globes Ambassador).
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Jim Carrey & Ginger Gonzaga
The Kidding star hits the red carpet alongside his co-star and current flame!
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Ken Jeong & Tran Jeong
The Jeongs are all smiles as they celebrate Crazy Rich Asians' big Globes nomination.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Willem Dafoe & Giada Colagrande
The At Eternity's Gate actor and his wife perfectly color-coordinate at the 2019 Golden Globes!
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Andy Samberg & Joanna Newsom
The 2019 Golden Globes co-host has his co-host in life (his lovely wife) at his side on the red carpet.
Be sure to watch E! News on Sunday, Jan. 6 for E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Golden Globes special at 6pm.