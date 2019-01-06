EXCLUSIVE!

Amy Adams Loves Embarrassing Her Daughter on the Golden Globes Red Carpet

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 3:52 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Amy Adams, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Amy Adams had a big year, but that didn't make her any less nervous or excited on the Golden Globes red carpet. 

She joined Ryan Seacrest alongside her husband, Darren Le Gallo, for his first interview appearance on a carpet, and she was clearly thrilled to be there. 

"This is so fun for me! I'm like, smiling so big," she said after Darren said he usually likes to stay in the back. 

The two parents opened the interview with a shoutout to their eight year-old daughter Aviana, and didn't really care if she would appreciate it or not.

"Hopefully she's excited and not embarrassed, but I like embarrassing her, so..." Adams said. 

Photos

2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

Adams starred in both HBO's Sharp Objects and the film Vice this year, and is nominated for both. She was also an executive producer on Sharp Objects, and explained to Seacrest what she was looking for when casting, especially for her character's younger sister, Amma, who was played by Eliza Scanlen.

"You know, I'm looking for flexibility and someone who is able to maneuver and she was just so mature beyond her years, and just really inventive with her choices, and fearless...for me fearlessness is the big thing," Adams said. 

Be sure to watch E! News on Sunday, Jan. 6 for E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Golden Globes special at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Golden Globes , 2019 Golden Globes , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News , Awards , Red Carpet

Trending Stories

Latest News
Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson Reflects on Her Recent Charitable Trip to South Africa on the 2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Alison Brie, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards

Alison Brie Reveals How She Trains for GLOW on the 2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Kaley Cuoco Says She's ''Shocked'' That Fans Still Watch The Big Bang Theory at 2019 Golden Globes

Regina King, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Regina King Stuns in Alberta Ferretti at the Golden Globes 2019

Joanna Newsom, Andy Samberg, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

See All of the Couples on the Red Carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes

Giuliana Rancic, Time's Up, Golden Globes, 2019 Golden Globes

Why Stars Are Wearing Time's Up Bracelets and Pins at the 2019 Golden Globes

Jim Carrey, Ginger Gonzaga, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

Jim Carrey and Girlfriend Ginger Gonzaga Walk the Red Carpet in Stunning Style at 2019 Golden Globes

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.