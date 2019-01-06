EXCLUSIVE!

Amy Adams Loves Embarrassing Her Daughter on the Golden Globes Red Carpet

by Lauren Piester | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 3:52 PM

Amy Adams had a big year, but that didn't make her any less nervous or excited on the Golden Globes red carpet. 

She joined Ryan Seacrest alongside her husband, Darren Le Gallo, for his first interview appearance on a carpet, and she was clearly thrilled to be there. 

"This is so fun for me! I'm like, smiling so big," she said after Darren said he usually likes to stay in the back. 

The two parents opened the interview with a shoutout to their eight year-old daughter Aviana, and didn't really care if she would appreciate it or not.

"Hopefully she's excited and not embarrassed, but I like embarrassing her, so..." Adams said. 

2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

Adams starred in both HBO's Sharp Objects and the film Vice this year, and is nominated for both. She was also an executive producer on Sharp Objects, and explained to Seacrest what she was looking for when casting, especially for her character's younger sister, Amma, who was played by Eliza Scanlen.

"You know, I'm looking for flexibility and someone who is able to maneuver and she was just so mature beyond her years, and just really inventive with her choices, and fearless...for me fearlessness is the big thing," Adams said. 

Adams is nominated for Best Performance By an Actress ins a Limited Series or TV Movie for her role in Sharp Objects, up against Patricia Arquette in Escape at Dannemora, Connie Britton in Dirty John, Laura Dern in The Tale, and Regina King in Seven Seconds

Her role in Vice is up for Best Supporting Role in a Motion Picture, up against Claire Foy in First Man, Regina King in If Beale Street Could Talk, Emma Stone in The Favourite, and Rachel Weisz in The Favourite

Be sure to watch E! News on Sunday, Jan. 6 for E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Golden Globes special at 6pm.

