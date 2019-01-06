Amy Adams Loves Embarrassing Her Daughter on the Golden Globes Red Carpet

Amy Adams had a big year, but that didn't make her any less nervous or excited on the Golden Globes red carpet.

She joined Ryan Seacrest alongside her husband, Darren Le Gallo, for his first interview appearance on a carpet, and she was clearly thrilled to be there.

"This is so fun for me! I'm like, smiling so big," she said after Darren said he usually likes to stay in the back.

The two parents opened the interview with a shoutout to their eight year-old daughter Aviana, and didn't really care if she would appreciate it or not.

"Hopefully she's excited and not embarrassed, but I like embarrassing her, so..." Adams said.