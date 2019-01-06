Best Dressed at the 2019 Golden Globes: Lili Reinhart, Giuliana Rancic and More

by Alanah Joseph | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 3:41 PM

It's official: Award season has begun.

Tonight, Hollywood's biggest stars are heading to the much-anticipated 76th Annual Golden Globes and hitting a major red carpet for the first time in 2019. Based on their designer looks, celebrities like Lili Reinhart and Giuliana Rancic are setting the bar very high. Their gowns are striking, awing and perfect for the extravagant affair.

It's a big night for a lot of celebs. Constance Wu is up for her first Golden Globes. Julia Roberts is returning to the Globes after a hiatus. Lady Gaga is celebrating two nominations, including Best Actress. Amy Adams is nominated for her first award in the TV category. Thus, in honor of these accomplishments, the red carpet was filled with winning styles. 

Photos

Golden Globes 2019: Best Dressed Stars

Check out the best dressed stars in the gallery above!

Be sure to watch E! News on Sunday, Jan. 6 for E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Golden Globes special at 6pm.

