Regina King's Son Call Her a "Super Mom" on Golden Globes 2019 Red Carpet

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 3:34 PM

Regina King is a "super mom" in real life, says her son.

Ian Alexander Jr., who turns 23 later this month, made his comments to E! News' Ryan Seacrest while standing beside the 47-year-old actress on the red carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes.

King, 47, is nominated for two 2019 Golden Globes—Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk and Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for her part in the miniseries Seven Seconds. She plays a powerful mother in both projects.

"Usually people will ask me, 'What's it like having Regina King be your mother,'" Alexander said. "She's just a super mom, really. She doesn't really let bad work days or anything come back and ruin the time that we have, so it's really awesome to have a mother that...I can enjoy spending time with and all that."

King told Seacrest that she infused into her performances what she's learned as a mom in real life, adding, "What I've learned as a mother, what I've learned as a black woman in America that was once a black girl in America, all of just, I think life experiences."

Her Golden Globe nods mark her second and third nominations. King was nominated for her first Golden Globe in 2016 for her supporting role on the crime drama series American Crime.

The 2019 Golden Globes ceremony will air live on NBC on Sunday, January 6, 2019 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.

Be sure to watch E! News on Sunday, Jan. 6 for E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Golden Globes special at 6pm.

