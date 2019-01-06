Jim Carrey Is Dating Kidding Co-Star Ginger Gonzaga

In fact, he first attended the Golden Globes back in 1995 with Holly, when he was nominated for his performance in The Mask. He has since won twice, in 1999 and 2000, for The Truman Show and Man on the Moon. This year, he's up against Sacha Baron Cohen, Bill Hader, Michael Douglas and Donald Glover.

We're willing to bet on who Gonzaga is rooting for. As she captioned a photo of the two of them together, "Most partial to this talented nominee."

People was first to report the news of the couple.