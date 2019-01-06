David and Victoria Beckham Pucker Up for Rare PDA at London Fashion Week

Spotted: some PDA from Mr. and Mrs. Beckham.

While Victoria Beckhamand David Beckhamaren't known for over-the-top displays of affection, the married couple of nearly 20 years puckered up at a rare public moment on Sunday.

It was a stylish occasion for the A-list twosome as the couple stepped out at the presentation for David's Peaky Blinders collaboration with Kent & Curwen during London Fashion Week Men's.

Ever the fashionable pair, David donned a sweater vest and pants layered under a dark gray coat while Victoria opted for a tailored heather gray tweed suit from her eponymous collection paired with a blush blouse.