Christina El Moussa and Ant Anstead Share a Kiss During Romantic Honeymoon

Instagram
Sealed with a kiss!
Christina El Moussa and her new husband Ant Anstead shared a smooch on their romantic and gorgeous tropical getaway of a honeymoon. The newlyweds are currently vacationing in Bora Bora.
Both husband and wife have been sharing photos on social media of their activities, which include swimming in the clear blue water with the verdant hills in the background. They also shared videos of dining at sunset with an ocean view, palm trees swaying in the wind and torches providing extra decorative light. Both of them shared a picture of them posing together on the beach. El Moussa wore a black bikini and Anstead had on a pair of black swim trunks.
However, there was one photo that perfectly encapsulated their time in French Polynesia together: the lovebirds sharing a kiss at the "magical hour" right on the water.
Their sweet moment looked like something right off a postcard!
The two TV hosts tied the knot in a secret and surprise ceremony on Dec. 22. El Moussa and Anstead held their "winter wonderland" ceremony in their Newport Beach, Calif. front yard.
Approximately 70 people arrived at the house expecting to take charter buses to the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade. When they arrived, however, there were chairs and an aisle that led to a flower arch. According to People, the former Flip or Flop host yelled, "Surprise! We're getting married!" while walking down the aisle.
The magazine reported she wore a lace Ines di Santo wedding dress. "We wanted it to be a rustic romance," she said. "We didn't want all the fuss. Just a quiet wedding without all the drama and paparazzi."
The two of them kept the wedding and their engagement very under the radar. Anstead revealed that he popped the question "on the sand with some champagne at sunset." The beach at sunset truly is the "magical hour" and place for them!
Just days before the nuptials, the couple fueled some engagement speculation when the Wheelers and Dealers host posted a photo of them on Instagram saying they were "celebrating something special."
Neither of them elaborated on the festivities, but El Moussa's rep told E! News they were honoring her wrapping the first season of her new show Christina on the Coast.
Since the wedding, the 35-year-old mother of two has since changed her Instagram name to Christina Anstead.
Congrats again to the newlyweds! Enjoy the rest of your honeymoon!
