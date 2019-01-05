Jersey Shore's Deena Cortese Gives Birth to a Baby Boy

Three fist pumps for Deena Cortese! She's officially a mama.

The Jersey Shore star has given birth to a baby boy named Christopher John. This marks her and husband Christopher Buckner's first child together.

Deena gave birth to their little boy on Jan. 5. Denna announced the news on Instagram when she shared a sweet video of their baby boy yawning and sleeping. "Our Little Man has finally arrived. Christopher John Buckner (CJ) born January 5th at 4:41 pm at a whopping 20.5 inches..6 Lb 8.5 ounces," she captioned it. "Uhg mommy and daddy love you so much CJ .. youre our everything. i never thought i could love Chris anymore than i did until i saw him hold CJ."

The reality star often posted that yes, she was still pregnant, even after not posting updates after a few days. "CJ is just super comfy in mommys uterus," she wrote on Dec. 29.

Aside from naming their son after his proud pops, Christopher's middle name is remarkably special to Deena. John was the name of her father, who passed away in 2016 after a battle with leukemia.