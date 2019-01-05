Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Tropical Vacation Will Make You Extremely Jealous

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Jan. 5, 2019 3:24 PM

Chrissy Teigen, Luna Stephens, Miles Stephens

Instagram

If you've never felt vacation envy before, try taking a peek at Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's most recent Instagram pictures.

The dynamic duo and their two kids Luna and Miles whisked off to some warm and tropical destination after a very chilly and very rainy New Year's Eve in New York. The family is most likely in Bali, seeing as how it seems to be a family favorite vacation spot where they've traveled many times in the years prior.

Both Teigen and Legend have been sharing photos on social media of their vacation, which includes activities such as boating, paddle boarding, basking in the sun and wading into crystal clear blue waters.

Luna and Miles seem ever the happy kids, too, as they soak in the sun and look fashionable while doing so. 

Photos

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Cutest Family Moments

The Fantastic Four traveled to Bali over the summer and spent a few weeks there where they went to a safari park, took a cooking class and relaxed by the pool.

Take a look at the photos below for some of the best snapshots from their tropical getaway.

Chrissy Teigen, Luna Stephens

Instagram

We're on a boat

Chrissy Teigen and Luna Stephens look into the crystal clear water on a paddle board.

John Legend, Miles Stephens

Instagram

Twinning

John Legend and his lookalike son Miles Stephens smile for a photo on the beach.

Chrissy Teigen, Luna Stephens, Miles Stephens

Instagram

Candid camera

Luna and Miles stare off into the distance as Teigen strikes a pose in a towel.

Article continues below

Luna Stephens

Instagram

Hat's What I Like to See

The 2-year-old looks extra cute in a hat that's a little too big on her.

Chrissy Teigen, Luna Stephens

Instagram

I wanna hold your hand

The Cravings author and her daughter hold hands en route to the perfect looking water.

Chrissy Teigen

Instagram

Green with envy

Teigen looked striking in a one-shoulder green dress. "what u do is important. I will never take u for granted, my king," she captioned a video of her husband taking photos of her.

Article continues below

Chrissy Teigen, Miles Stephens

Instagram

mr. sand man

Miles gave his biggest smile to the camera as he sat on the sand.

Sigh, can we come next time? 

 

