Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Tropical Vacation Will Make You Extremely Jealous

Instagram
If you've never felt vacation envy before, try taking a peek at Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's most recent Instagram pictures.
The dynamic duo and their two kids Luna and Miles whisked off to some warm and tropical destination after a very chilly and very rainy New Year's Eve in New York. The family is most likely in Bali, seeing as how it seems to be a family favorite vacation spot where they've traveled many times in the years prior.
Both Teigen and Legend have been sharing photos on social media of their vacation, which includes activities such as boating, paddle boarding, basking in the sun and wading into crystal clear blue waters.
Luna and Miles seem ever the happy kids, too, as they soak in the sun and look fashionable while doing so.
Take a look at the photos below for some of the best snapshots from their tropical getaway.
Instagram
We're on a boat
Chrissy Teigen and Luna Stephens look into the crystal clear water on a paddle board.
Instagram
Twinning
John Legend and his lookalike son Miles Stephens smile for a photo on the beach.
Instagram
Candid camera
Luna and Miles stare off into the distance as Teigen strikes a pose in a towel.
Instagram
Hat's What I Like to See
The 2-year-old looks extra cute in a hat that's a little too big on her.
Instagram
I wanna hold your hand
The Cravings author and her daughter hold hands en route to the perfect looking water.
Instagram
Green with envy
Teigen looked striking in a one-shoulder green dress. "what u do is important. I will never take u for granted, my king," she captioned a video of her husband taking photos of her.
Instagram
mr. sand man
Miles gave his biggest smile to the camera as he sat on the sand.
Sigh, can we come next time?
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!