Untangling R. Kelly's Sordid Web of Scandal in the Wake of Lifetime's Damning Docu-Series

At the turn of the millennium, the public picture of Kelly turned darker when, in 2001 and 2002, two 27-minute tape sent to Sun-Times' Jim DeRogatis appearing to show the singer having sex with and urinating a very young woman. In the docuseries, Kelly's former mentee Stephanie "Sparkle" Edwards, claims that the girl in the videos was her niece, whom she introduced to Kelly at 12.

"I wanted him to do what he was doing for me for her," Edwards reasoned, claiming that, at the onset, she always accompanied her unnamed family member into the studio. "I wouldn't take my eyes off her."

As time went on, Edwards claims, that changed. "There were a couple times that I came into the studio while I was still under Rockland, that my niece would be in the studio room. And I would walk in like, ‘What you doing here? Who's here with you?' She was like, ‘Oh, I got dropped off.'"

When the video was sent to the Sun-Times, where it was quickly handed over to Chicago police on the fear that it was evidence of a felony, Edwards ID'd her family member to the newspaper and authorities. "On the tape, my niece has the same hairstyle she had when she turned 14. That was her, for sure," she claims in Surviving R. Kelly. "And that was him. Definitely."

"It still haunts me. It shouldn't have happened. I should have never introduced her to him," she added. "How dare you? How dare you?"

In a disgusting sign of the times, bootleg copies of the tape were quickly being sold on the streets. By June 2002, Kelly had been indicted on 21 counts of making child pornography, as State's Attorney Dick Devine claims in a press conference that the tape was authenticated by the FBI Crime Lab in Quantico, Va., and experts there said it was not a forgery. Kelly was arrested at his home hours later in Florida, where he would find himself indicted on another 12 counts of making child pornography. He plead not guilty.