Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Go Glam for Pre-2019 Golden Globes Party: Inside the Bash

Friday marked another glamorous date night for Sarah Hyland and boyfriend Wells Adams.

The Modern Family star and her Bachelorette alum beau were among many celebrities who hit up W magazine's pre-2019 Golden Globes "Best Performances" party at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood two days before the awards.

Sarah and Wells were practically inseparable. They arrived together holding hands. At one point, he was spotted rubbing her back as they chatted with a couple of male guests. Hyland and Adams were amongst the last to leave the party and as they waited near the valet's station for their car, he was seen putting his arms around her. Hyland then drove them away.

Sarah wore a long sleeve black plunging top and silver mini dress, paired with black stiletto sandals. Adams wore a dark blue suit.

The two have been dating for more than a year and made their red carpet debut as a couple during the 2018 award season.

Check out photos from the bash below.