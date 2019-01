Tiffany Trump and Boyfriend Michael Boulos Are Instagram Official

Tiffany Trump and her new beau are now Instagram official.

President Donald Trump's 25-year-old daughter posted on her feed on Friday a photo of her and boyfriend Michael Boulos standing together in front of a Christmas tree inside the Red Room of the White House.Tiffany is wearing a black halter cocktail dress with a thigh-high slit and her beau is wearing a black suit. There are no photos of the two with her dad.

The photo was likely taken on December 13; On that day, the First Daughter posted a solo pic of herself wearing the same outfit and standing on the same spot.

In November, Page Six reported that Tiffany was dating Michael, a Nigeria-born businessman who lives in London and is the heir to Boulos Enterprises and SCOA Nigeria, a multi billion-dollar trading conglomerate.