Angelina Jolie Is the Survivor Superfan You Never Knew About

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Jan. 4, 2019 7:35 PM
Angelina Joliemade a surprise appearance with her family at the Survivor finale
The actress and her kids were lucky enough to score an invite to the taping of the Survivor: David vs. Goliath reunion special on Dec. 19, according to The Hollywood Reporter. While visiting the set, Angelina and her kids joined the audience as the contestants caught up. Afterwards, THR reports, the actress and her family invited some of the cast members back to their home for a small party, while the rest of the contestants headed over to The Parlor for a fun celebration in Hollywood.
Jolie's appearance at the taping has people wondering: Is Angie a Survivor fan? While her visit to the set certainly could've been because she is a fan of the reality show, it is far more likely that she went to support her friend and Survivor contestant Mike White. According to the THR, Jolie and White became friends after White wrote an adaptation of the book The One and Only Ivan for a Disney film, which Jolie is lending her vocal talents to.
It is still a total possibility for Angie to be a Survivor fan, but chances are she barely has time to watch the competition show. Between interviews, appearances at the United Nations and humanitarian trips to countries across the globe, it seems like she would prioritize her time with her kids over watching TV.
The 43-year-old recently spoke about how her six kids have truly learned about the world through each other, which is a source of pride for the star.
She told Justin Webb of BBC Radio 4 Today, "I think my children have learned the most about these issues simply from each other, from experiencing each other. They are from different backgrounds, they don't deny the difference—they celebrate the difference."
And it's definitely something worth being proud of. According to the Maleficent star, "Shiloh, for example, is the one that's learning Mad's country's language, and Vivienne wants to live in Zahara's country."
