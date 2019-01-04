Good News, Everyone: Noah Centineo Looks Great in Good Trouble

by Lauren Piester | Fri., Jan. 4, 2019 6:07 PM

Good Trouble, Noah Centineo

Freeform

Peter Kavinsky would never forget his roots. 

Noah Centineo, who became the internet's new boyfriend after starring as Peter Kavinsky in Netflix's To All the Boys I've Loved Before, is rejoining the Adams Foster family for the Fosters spinoff Good Trouble, and obviously he looks great. 

Freeform released a new pic of Jesus on the new series, and of course he's shirtless and holding a mug because they know their audience. There's also a new clip of Jesus getting a tour of his twin sister Mariana's (Cierra Ramirez) new job in downtown LA. He's naturally thrilled by the ping pong table and the rock wall and the fact that employees can get anything they want anytime they want, and he's also naturally ready to beat up whoever is subjecting Mariana to "racism, sexism, and general oppression" in the workplace. 

Photos

Noah Centineo & Lana Condor's Cutest Moments

Good Trouble follows Mariana and Callie (Maia Mitchell) as they move to DTLA and get grown up jobs. Mariana works in tech and Callie's a clerk for a federal judge, and neither job is going quite as well as they had hoped. Their living situation is also not quite as dreamy as they had envisioned. 

The show also stars Tommy Martinez as Gael, Sherry Cola as Alice, Zuri Adele as Malika, and Roger Bart as Callie's boss, Judge Wilson. 

Good Trouble premieres Tuesday, January 8 at 8 p.m. on Freeform. 

