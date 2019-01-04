Emily Blunt, John Krasinski and More A-Listers Turn Out to 2019 AFI Awards

If the 2019 AFI Awards was any indication, Sunday night's Golden Globes is going to be particularly star-studded.

Honorees from both film and television attended Friday's luncheon at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills, including power couple Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, Emma Stone, Michael B. Jordan and more. The glitzy soiree recognized a total of 21 movies and TV series from the past year, many of which are also nominated in several Globes categories.

AFI's Movies of the Year were Black Panther, Blackkklansman, Eighth Grade, The Favourite, First Reformed, Green Book, If Beale Street Could Talk, Mary Poppins Returns, A Quiet Place and A Star Is Born. AFI's TV Programs of the Year were The Americans, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Barry, Better Caul Saul, The Kominsky Method, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Pose, Succession and This Is Us. AFI awarded its "Special Award" to Roma.