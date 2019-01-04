The Bachelor Colton Underwood Says He's Doing "Much Differently" From Any Other Bachelor

Colton did not elaborate on what exactly he means by that, but he did address a few other important aspects of his Bachelorhood, like his much discussed virginity.

"Is it overplayed? Absolutely," he admits. "But it's one of those things that, I think, looking back at my time on The Bachelorette and Paradise, that's really all anybody knows about me."

He explains that at almost all times on both of those shows, he was dealing with "a situation." Whether it was his former relationship with Tia, which Becca took issue with on The Bachelorette, or his then-current relationship with Tia on Paradise, he never really got a chance to just be himself.

As for those promos, like the one comparing him to Steve Carell in The 40 Year-Old Virgin, Colton says he's been consulted on everything.

"It is something that I can definitely make light of, and I can have fun with," he says. "And I enjoy having fun with it, but it does have a serious side to it, and they know that as well, and they respect it."