Bradley Cooper and More Stars Shine at 2019 Palm Springs International Film Festival

Courtesy of Variety
by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Jan. 4, 2019 3:11 PM
Courtesy of Variety
You know what time it is? Time to kick off award season!
Just days before Hollywood's biggest stars attend the 2019 Golden Globes, many of your favorite actors and actresses traveled to the 30th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival.
The celebrations kicked off Thursday night with a star-studded gala that included Emma Stone, Melissa McCarthy, Regina King and more.
And with the festival lasting through January 14, the stars are just beginning to arrive to support their latest films.
A Star Is Born director and star Bradley Cooper, Olivia Wilde and many others have been spotted in the desert as the busy award season heats up.
Take a look at all the celebrities coming and going in our star sightings gallery updating throughout the festival below. You never know who you will see in beautiful Palm Springs!
Courtesy of Variety
Never one to disappoint on the red carpet, the Black Panther star arrives at the Variety Creative Impact Awards and 10 Directors to Watch event.
Courtesy of Variety
Funny seeing you two here! The Mary Poppins Returns star runs into the Booksmart director at Variety's Creative Impact Awards and 10 Directors to Watch event.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The Favourite star is expected to be a favorite amongst movie critics and fans all award season long.
Article continues below
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Winning a trophy at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala? Impressive if we say so.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
The If Beale Street Could Talk star steps out in a Valentino dress and Christian Louboutin shoes for her evening out.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
The winner of the vanguard award for Green Book poses with the Hollywood actor backstage.
Article continues below
Courtesy of Variety
A superstar director has arrived! The A Star Is Born actor attends the Variety Creative Impact Awards and 10 Directors to Watch event sponsored by AT&T and Cadillac.
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival
Magic in the desert! The Mary Poppins Returns star prepares to receive Variety's Creative Impact in Acting Award at the Parker Palm Springs.
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?