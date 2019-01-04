Bradley Cooper and More Stars Shine at 2019 Palm Springs International Film Festival

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Jan. 4, 2019 3:11 PM

Bradley Cooper, 30th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival

Courtesy of Variety

You know what time it is? Time to kick off award season!

Just days before Hollywood's biggest stars attend the 2019 Golden Globes, many of your favorite actors and actresses traveled to the 30th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival.

The celebrations kicked off Thursday night with a star-studded gala that included Emma Stone, Melissa McCarthy, Regina King and more.

And with the festival lasting through January 14, the stars are just beginning to arrive to support their latest films.

A Star Is Born director and star Bradley Cooper, Olivia Wilde and many others have been spotted in the desert as the busy award season heats up.

Photos

2019 Golden Globes A-Z Guide

Take a look at all the celebrities coming and going in our star sightings gallery updating throughout the festival below. You never know who you will see in beautiful Palm Springs!

Michael B. Jordan, 30th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival

Courtesy of Variety

Michael B. Jordan

Never one to disappoint on the red carpet, the Black Panther star arrives at the Variety Creative Impact Awards and 10 Directors to Watch event. 

Emily Blunt, Olivia Wilde, 30th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival

Courtesy of Variety

Emily Blunt & Olivia Wilde

Funny seeing you two here! The Mary Poppins Returns star runs into the Booksmart director at Variety's Creative Impact Awards and 10 Directors to Watch event. 

Emma Stone, 30th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Emma Stone

The Favourite star is expected to be a favorite amongst movie critics and fans all award season long. 

Glenn Close, Michael Keaton, Palm Springs International Film Festival

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Glenn Close & Michael Keaton

Winning a trophy at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala? Impressive if we say so. 

Regina King, 30th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Regina King

The If Beale Street Could Talk star steps out in a Valentino dress and Christian Louboutin shoes for her evening out. 

Peter Farrelly, Jim Carrey, Palm Springs International Film Festival

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Jim Carrey & Peter Farrelly

The winner of the vanguard award for Green Book poses with the Hollywood actor backstage.

Bradley Cooper, 30th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival

Courtesy of Variety

Bradley Cooper

A superstar director has arrived! The A Star Is Born actor attends the Variety Creative Impact Awards and 10 Directors to Watch event sponsored by AT&T and Cadillac. 

Emily Blunt, 30th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival

Emily Blunt

Magic in the desert! The Mary Poppins Returns star prepares to receive Variety's Creative Impact in Acting Award at the Parker Palm Springs. 

