Disney Releases Character Posters for Live-Action Dumbo Film

The character posters for Disney's upcoming live-action Dumbo film have been revealed!

Colin Farrell, Danny Devito, Eva Green and Michael Keaton all star in Tim Burton's reimagining of the beloved 1941 animated movie, set for release in March. DeVito plays Max Medici in the film, the owner of a struggling circus who hopes Dumbo, the sweet newborn elephant with oversized ears, will bring in the crowds. Farrell plays Holt Farrier in the movie, a former circus star charged with caring for an elephant who can fly.

The star-studded cast is featured on the character posters, unveiled by Disney on Friday.